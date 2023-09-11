Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Get a Massive Discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Trade-in

ByGabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
Get a Massive Discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Trade-in

If you’re in the market for a new camera phone, now is the perfect time to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently, Samsung is offering a massive discount on this device, with a price drop of $980, bringing the total cost down to $399.99 from its original price of $1,379.99.

The discount is available through an enhanced trade-in credit program. By trading in your eligible device, you can receive up to $800 in trade-in credit, in addition to a storage upgrade worth $180. This deal not only makes the phone more affordable but also provides an opportunity to upgrade your device.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, we found it to be a fast and responsive device with an incredible screen. The standout feature of this phone is its camera, which surpassed all other models in our tests. If an exceptional camera is a priority for you, this phone is definitely worth considering.

The amount of trade-in credit you receive will depend on the value of your trade-in device. Naturally, newer devices will result in higher trade-in values. However, given the excellent camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, any device you offer up for trade-in could be well worth it.

If you’re still skeptical, take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra prices and deals available. The discounted price, coupled with the superior camera capabilities of this device, makes it a compelling choice for anyone in need of a top-notch camera phone.

kilder:
– Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Samsung.com
– Best Camera Phones Guide

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

Japan vil udvikle metandrevet raketmotor til lancering i 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologier

Discover Samsung-udsalget: Få Samsung SmartThings Station for kun $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Kunsten at rydde op: Giv slip på overskuddet

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Opdagelse af stamceller i rygsøjlen kaster lys over tumorspredning

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASAs Juno-mission fanger et betagende billede af Jupiter og dens vulkanske måne Io

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

De Forenede Arabiske Emiraters rumfartsorganisation sætter fokus på asteroidebæltet

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Oprindelsen af ​​vertebrale knogler og deres rolle i tumormetastase

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer