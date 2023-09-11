Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Embracer Group overvejer at sælge Borderlands Developer Gearbox Entertainment

ByGabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
Embracer Group overvejer at sælge Borderlands Developer Gearbox Entertainment

Embracer Group is reportedly considering various options for its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, which may include selling the renowned Borderlands developer. The potential sale comes as Embracer Group aims to strengthen its financial position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reports suggest that Gearbox market materials are already available for potential buyers to review. While international gaming groups have expressed interest in the studio, the possibility of completing a deal remains uncertain.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox Entertainment for a remarkable $1.35 billion earlier this year. However, the company has continued to expand its portfolio by acquiring other developers such as Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.

Embracer Group’s recent restructuring program, announced in June 2023, involved layoffs following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. Additionally, in September 2023, Volition, the developer behind Saints Row and a part of Embracer’s network of studios, announced its closure after three decades of operation.

Despite these developments, Gearbox Entertainment has remained active in the industry. Just a few weeks ago, the studio revealed the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for October 6th.

What are your thoughts on this news? Share your opinions in the comments section.

Kilder: Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

Japan vil udvikle metandrevet raketmotor til lancering i 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologier

Discover Samsung-udsalget: Få Samsung SmartThings Station for kun $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Kunsten at rydde op: Giv slip på overskuddet

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Oprindelsen af ​​vertebrale knogler og deres rolle i tumormetastase

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Brug af eDNA til at forstå den genetiske sammensætning af hele populationer

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA-astronaut og kosmonauter ankommer sikkert til den internationale rumstation

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Det nye løb om månen: Etablering af en måneøkonomi

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer