Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Saml: Forbind sorte og latino-professionelle med ekspertmentorer i teknologi

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Saml: Forbind sorte og latino-professionelle med ekspertmentorer i teknologi

Finding a mentor who is willing to share their secrets to success can be challenging for professionals of any background, but for Black and Latino professionals, the task can be even more difficult. This is especially true in fields like technology where people of color are underrepresented. However, Assemble, a digital platform and app, is stepping in to help make those connections happen.

Assemble offers a unique solution by connecting professionals with expert mentors who share their cultural background. The platform allows users to book a 15 or 30-minute video call with an expert or submit a question and receive a short video response. This provides professionals with direct access to invaluable advice and guidance.

One user, Omeze L. Nwankwo, praises Assemble for its inclusion of high-level professionals who are readily available for a nominal fee. This accessibility to experts is a game changer for many aspiring professionals, particularly those from underrepresented communities.

Co-founded by Cortney Woodruff and entertainment industry veteran Cortez Bryant, Assemble has already gained significant traction. The platform boasts participation from professionals like Sakiya Sandifer, who has worked with influential figures such as Kanye West and Beyonce. Sandifer sees Assemble as an opportunity to share her expertise with a wider audience and make a meaningful impact through mentoring.

The success of Assemble can be attributed, in part, to the support they have received. Tiffany Haddish, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, was one of Assemble’s first investors. This endorsement has helped to elevate the platform’s visibility and credibility.

By facilitating connections between Black and Latino professionals and expert mentors, Assemble is playing a crucial role in fostering diversity and inclusion in technology and other industries. Through the platform, professionals can access the guidance they need to excel in their careers, overcoming the obstacles they may face.

kilder:
– Assemble: https://assemble.fyi/

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

McCracken County Public Library tilbyder gratis kurser i computer og digital læsefærdighed for ældre personer

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Pokémon og Hatsune Miku går sammen: Project Voltage

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologier

Google Pixel Watch 2 kommer til Indien: Hvad kan du forvente

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Nyheder

Revolutionerende brugeroplevelse: Udviklingen af ​​skærmpanelteknologi

September 9, 2023 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Fald i lithiumkoncentration i havvand knyttet til klima og tektonisk aktivitet

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

McCracken County Public Library tilbyder gratis kurser i computer og digital læsefærdighed for ældre personer

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

Pokémon og Hatsune Miku går sammen: Project Voltage

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer