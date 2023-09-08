Byliv

SIX Announces Regulatory Approval for BME Clearing’s Digital Assets Derivatives

September 8, 2023
SIX, a Swiss financial services provider, has announced that BME Clearing, the Spanish central counterparty (CCP), has obtained regulatory approval from the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) to clear Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. This marks a significant milestone in the digital asset ecosystem and demonstrates SIX’s commitment to innovation and security.

BME Clearing will introduce a new segment called Digital Asset Derivatives, aimed at institutional investors. This segment will provide a secure and highly regulated environment for trading, clearing, and cash settlement of digital asset futures. The introduction of this segment is in response to the growing demand from institutions for regulated access to digital assets.

José Manuel Ortiz, Head of Clearing and Repo Operations at SIX, expressed his pleasure at the regulatory approval for this new segment. He emphasized that this milestone reflects SIX’s dedication to empowering institutions, clients, and investors with innovative solutions. The goal is to contribute to the continued growth of the digital asset ecosystem and ensure a secure and efficient trading experience for all customers.

By obtaining regulatory approval, BME Clearing is able to offer institutions a regulated avenue to access digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move aligns with the increasing interest and adoption of cryptocurrencies among institutional investors.

Overall, the approval granted by CNMV to BME Clearing is a significant development that reinforces SIX’s commitment to innovation and security in the digital asset ecosystem. By introducing the Digital Asset Derivatives segment, BME Clearing aims to provide institutional investors with a secure and regulated environment for trading digital asset futures.

