BGMI Ancient Mummy Sæt kasse og indløs koder til 8. september: Alt hvad du behøver at vide

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most popular games in India, captivating players for hours on end. Despite its recent ban and subsequent return, the game continues to attract a loyal fanbase. With various updates and additions, BGMI is constantly evolving to keep players engaged.

One of the recent changes in BGMI is the integration of cricketer Hardik Pandya’s voice and the announcement of actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for BGMI India. Additionally, the game has introduced a new Ancient Mummy Set Crate that offers exciting in-game rewards.

The official BGMI Instagram handle has posted a video featuring the Mummy crate, generating much excitement among players. The post highlights that the Ancient Power Crate can be opened for just 18 UC (in-game currency) and provides the opportunity to obtain epic emotes and sets.

For players looking to acquire in-game rewards such as gun skins, outfits, weapons, vehicles, and more for free, BGMI has released redeem codes. These codes can be used during a limited 12-hour period to unlock various new rewards.

Here are the BGMI redeem codes for September 8:

– BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

– TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

– 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

– GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

– KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

– JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

– UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

– TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

– RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

– PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

– R89FPLM9S – Companion

– BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

– TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

– BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

– SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

To redeem these codes and claim your rewards, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

2. Paste the redemption code in the provided space for in-game rewards.

3. Enter the captcha/verification code, and click on submit.

4. Once the process is complete, you can collect your redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.

Stay tuned for more updates and codes from BGMI as the competition heats up with the impending return of Garena Free Fire.

Definitioner:

– BGMI: Abbreviation for Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular mobile game in India.

– UC: In-game currency used in BGMI.

– Redeem codes: Special codes that can be entered in the game to redeem in-game rewards.

– Epic emotes and sets: Exclusive emotes and outfits with special effects and designs.

– Gun skins: Customizable appearances for in-game weapons.

– Outfits: Clothing items that can be worn by player characters.

– Vehicles: In-game vehicles used for transportation.

– Companion: A non-playable character that accompanies the player character.

– Crates: In-game items that contain randomized rewards.

kilder:

– BGMI official website

– BGMI Instagram handle