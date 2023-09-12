Valkyrie LMH-programmet vender tilbage med Aston og Heart of Racing Partnership

Byliv

Vicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
After more than three years on hold, the Valkyrie LMH programme is set to be reactivated through a partnership between Aston Martin and the US-based team Heart of Racing. Aston Martin and Heart of Racing are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring the Valkyrie LMH car to the track in 2021.

Aston Martin is in talks with suppliers and assembling a team to oversee the programme, including former Williams F1 engineering director Adam Carter. While Aston Martin has not confirmed the revival of the Valkyrie LMH, the company emphasized its sportscar racing DNA and its commitment to evaluating options in the evolving motorsport landscape.

Heart of Racing team principal Ian James expressed the team’s desire to move up to the top class of international sportscar racing but stated that no agreement has been reached or signed yet. Heart of Racing has already expanded into the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Aston Martin this year.

The Valkyrie race car is expected to compete in both the WEC and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA). The car will be powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine developed in conjunction with Cosworth, similar to the engine used in the street version of the Valkyrie.

The Valkyrie programme was put on hold when LMP2-based LMDh cars were incorporated into the Hypercar division of the WEC. However, Aston Martin has decided to revive the programme following hints from Lawrence Stroll, owner of Aston Martin, about a high-level return to Le Mans.

Aston Martin’s last participation in the top class at Le Mans was with the AMR-One open-top LMP1 in 2011. The Valkyrie programme is separate from the Aston Martin Racing operation that developed the Lola-based DBR1/2 P1 coupe.

kilder:
– Autosport

