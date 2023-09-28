Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Zeolits betydning i syngaskonvertering

September 28, 2023
Scientists are seeking alternative ways to produce fuels that do not rely on petroleum due to increasing demand. In a recent review published in the journal Carbon Future, a team of researchers explored the role of zeolites in the conversion of synthetic gas (syngas) into fuel. Syngas is a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen gas that can be produced from coal, natural gas, and biomass. The Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (FTS) is a well-known method used to convert syngas into hydrocarbons.

The researchers examined the selectivity of the FTS process using various models, including the Anderson-Schulz-Flory (ASF) model. However, the standard FTS approach often produces limited products that align with the ASF model. To optimize the distribution of products, scientists have turned to zeolites, hydrated aluminosilicate minerals with a unique crystal structure.

Zeolites have been found to effectively control the reaction pathways beyond the traditional FTS approach. They have been used to enhance the selectivity of gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel, surpassing the results obtained with the ASF model. Additionally, zeolite catalysts have been successful in producing aromatic compounds.

The researchers suggest that further study should focus on considering additional zeolite characteristics and exploring the connection between catalyst structure and activity. They also highlight the importance of integrating large data with artificial intelligence to advance understanding of the fundamental processes involved in syngas conversion.

The research team, consisting of Liang Wang, Hangjie Li, and Feng-Shou Xiao from Zhejiang University, acknowledges the support of the National Key Research and Development Program of China and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

In summary, zeolites play a crucial role in the conversion of syngas to fuels. By unlocking new reaction pathways and providing better control over product distributions, zeolite catalysts offer promising opportunities for the development of more efficient and sustainable fuel production processes.

Definitioner:
– Synthetic gas (syngas): A combination of carbon monoxide and hydrogen gas that can be produced from coal, natural gas, and biomass.
– Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (FTS): A method used to convert syngas into hydrocarbons.
– Zeolites: Hydrated aluminosilicate minerals with a unique crystal structure that can efficiently absorb and expel fluid.

kilder:
Li, H., et al. (2023). Importance of zeolite in multifunctional catalysts for syngas conversion. Carbon Future. doi:10.26599/CF.2023.9200003

Image Credit: Carbon Future, Tsinghua University Press

