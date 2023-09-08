Byliv

Videnskab

Swift Observatory Spotlights Black Hole Gobbling Up Stars

Vicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Swift Observatory Spotlights Black Hole Gobbling Up Stars

NASA’s Swift Observatory recently observed a black hole, named Swift J023017.0+283603, located 500 million light-years away in the galaxy 2MASX J02301709+2836050. The data suggests that this black hole is intermittently consuming stars each time they approach. This phenomenon, known as a repeating tidal disruption event, has been seen before in other black holes, such as ASASSN-14ko in 2021.

Black holes are incredibly dense objects with energetic environments. They accrete matter in disks and consume the superheated material that falls into their event horizons. When a star becomes gravitationally trapped by a black hole, it gets stripped of its material each time it gets close. In the case of Swift J0230, a black hole over 200,000 times the mass of the Sun is consuming three Earth masses of the star with each pass.

However, it’s possible that this star is not completely consumed. Astronomers have observed black holes regurgitating stellar material they consumed in the past. Distinguishing between tidal disruption events and the reinvigoration of active galactic nuclei (AGNs), which are supermassive black holes emitting massive jets of material, can be challenging.

The Swift Observatory, launched in 2004, has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of astrophysics. Phil Evans, an astrophysicist at the University of Leicester, praised the observatory’s ability to adapt to new areas of research. Further study is needed to better understand the dynamics of the black hole and star system, but this new observation contributes to our knowledge of these fascinating cosmic phenomena.

