Videnskab

En Vega-raket sender 12 satellitter i kredsløb i aften

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 6, 2023
En Vega-raket sender 12 satellitter i kredsløb i aften

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

kilder:
– Arianespace
Space.com

