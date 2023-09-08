Byliv

Ny mekanisme opdaget i genomisk prægningsproces

ByGabriel Botha

September 8, 2023
Scientists at the Van Andel Institute have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the mechanism behind genomic imprinting. In genomic imprinting, certain genes from one parent are switched off while the copies from the other parent remain active. This process is vital for proper development and health, and abnormalities in imprinting have been linked to various diseases including Silver-Russell syndrome, cancers, and diabetes.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, focused on the imprinting control region of the DNA that regulates the Igf2 gene. The researchers discovered that a specific RNA-based process governs the methylation of this region in paternally inherited DNA. Methylation refers to the addition of methyl groups to genes, which helps determine which parental copy of a gene is expressed in the offspring.

The findings shed new light on the factors involved in establishing imprinting and explain why it differs between fathers and mothers. This RNA mechanism plays a crucial role in the epigenetic annotation of DNA, where chemical tags called methyl groups are added to certain genes to regulate their activity without altering the DNA sequence itself.

The team’s research suggests that this RNA-based process may be generally applicable to paternal imprinting, not just specific to the Igf2 gene. Further studies will be needed to confirm this broader applicability.

Understanding the mechanisms behind genomic imprinting is crucial for improving our knowledge of genetic diseases and developing potential therapies. This study provides valuable insights into the intricate processes that govern imprinting and opens up new avenues for research into related disorders.

kilder:
– vanandel.org
– Science Advances journal

