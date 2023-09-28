Snefluernes overlevelsesstrategi: Selvamputation i temperaturer under nul

Researchers from the University of Washington have made an intriguing discovery about the survival strategy of snow flies. These flightless crane flies that inhabit frigid environments have the ability to self-amputate their frozen limbs to endure sub-zero temperatures. Published in Current Biology, the study titled “Snow flies self-amputate freezing limbs to sustain behavior at sub-zero temperatures” delves into this extreme phenomenon.

Unlike most insects that become incapacitated in freezing temperatures, snow flies can remain active even in temperatures as low as -10°C. Citizen scientists, such as skiers and mountaineers, gathered the snow flies from remote alpine regions of the Pacific Northwest. Of the 256 adult snow flies collected, 20% were already missing one or more legs.

Through thermal imaging, the researchers observed that snow flies could walk with an average body temperature of -7°C. At such low temperatures, ice crystallization forms within their bodily fluids, starting from the extremities. To survive this crystallization, snow flies rapidly amputate their legs before the ice can reach their vital organs. The amputation occurs at the joint between the femur and the trochanter.

The self-amputation reaction may be triggered by thermosensory neurons that detect temperature changes during ice crystallization. While self-amputation is common in other crane flies as a response to predator threats, snow flies do not respond to mechanical stimuli. Instead, their legs are amputated as a survival mechanism.

Living in extreme habitats offers advantages to snow flies. Their habitat is mostly free from predators, allowing undisturbed egg laying. Snow flies have even been observed mating openly on the surface of the snow for extended periods. However, the future of snow flies is uncertain due to human-induced climate change. The loss of end-of-winter snowpack caused by climate change will affect the thermal conditions and survival of snow flies, potentially leading to their extinction.

In conclusion, snow flies’ self-amputation is an incredible adaptation that allows them to survive in sub-zero temperatures. However, their existence is threatened by the changing climate and loss of their natural habitats.

– Dominic Golding et al, “Snow flies self-amputate freezing limbs to sustain behavior at sub-zero temperatures,” Current Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.09.002

