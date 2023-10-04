Byliv

Naturen af ​​jernatomer i jordens indre kerne: Kollektiv bevægelse

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 4, 2023
Scientists have made a fascinating discovery about the iron atoms in the Earth’s inner core. Despite the intense pressure and heat, these atoms are capable of switching places with each other in a fraction of a second, while still maintaining the overall structure of the iron crystal. This phenomenon, known as “collective motion”, is similar to guests at a dinner party swapping seats without altering the layout of the table.

The Earth’s inner core is a solid iron ball, making it the hottest and most extreme environment on our planet. Despite these harsh conditions, the iron atoms in this region have the remarkable ability to freely move within the crystal lattice. This new research sheds light on the nature of these iron atoms and their interactions.

Understanding the behavior of iron atoms in the inner core is crucial as it influences the magnetic field of our planet. Charged ions, interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field, often create breathtaking light displays known as auroras. These beautiful phenomena, such as the aurora australis or the “southern lights”, can be observed near the Earth’s poles.

The discovery of collective motion in the iron atoms of the inner core provides insights into the dynamics of Earth’s interior. Scientists are now able to better comprehend the processes that shape the Earth and influence its magnetic field. This understanding could have far-reaching implications for various fields, including geophysics and planetary science.

In conclusion, the recent research on the iron atoms in Earth’s inner core has revealed their ability for collective motion. This phenomenon allows them to exchange places within the crystal lattice without altering its overall structure. These findings enhance our understanding of Earth’s interior dynamics and have significant implications for the study of planetary magnetic fields and related scientific disciplines.

kilder:
– NASA Earth Observatory

