Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

SpaceX's Starlink lancerer direkte til celle-tjeneste med gradvis udrulning

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 12, 2023
SpaceX's Starlink lancerer direkte til celle-tjeneste med gradvis udrulning

SpaceX, in collaboration with T-Mobile, is set to launch a groundbreaking service that will beam data directly to mobile phones from space satellites. The service is expected to roll out gradually, with texting being the only supported feature in 2024. By 2025, voice and data services, along with Internet of Things (IoT) functionalities, will be made available.

The connection to the Direct to Cell service will utilize LTE technology, although the bandwidth specifications are yet to be disclosed. However, SpaceX assures that the data service will be fast enough to support web browsing. Even basic texting will prove indispensable, especially in emergency situations. While Apple has developed its solution for texting, SpaceX plans to offer a universal solution that works with any 4G capable phone without requiring any additional hardware.

Starlink’s new satellites will function as mobile cell towers in space, allowing users to connect with a clear view of the sky. Initially, users will be able to utilize their preferred messaging app for texting, and additional apps like Skype, WhatsApp, and iMessage can be used once the data service is activated.

Starlink has already entered into partnerships with multiple carriers worldwide, including Optus, Rogers, KDDI, One NZ, Salt, and T-Mobile. It is anticipated that more carriers will join as the service becomes fully operational.

The coverage provided by Starlink will primarily cater to land, lakes, and coastal waters. Those seeking Internet access in the middle of the ocean will need to subscribe to Starlink’s maritime service. The collaboration with carriers will enable Starlink to bridge coverage gaps on land without the need for additional infrastructure.

The availability of roaming and its extent is yet to be determined, as each country maintains strict control over wireless frequencies. Collaborating with carriers has also allowed SpaceX to secure a portion of the wireless spectrum, further supporting the successful implementation of their Direct to Cell service.

kilder:
– SpaceX and T-Mobile team up to develop a direct-to-phone service from space: https://www.engadget.com/spacex-t-mobile-phone-service-063434999.html
– SpaceX’s Starlink will offer ‘Direct to Cell’ service with gradual rollout: https://www.gsmarena.com/spacexs_starlink_will_offer_direct_to_cell_service_with_gradual_rollout-news-49798.php

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Kvinder foretrækker fysisk styrke i kortsigtede forhold, men affiliativ humor for langsigtet succes

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Guide til sikker visning og fotografering af den ringformede solformørkelse

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Kvinder foretrækker fysisk styrke i kortsigtede forhold, men affiliativ humor for langsigtet succes

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Guide til sikker visning og fotografering af den ringformede solformørkelse

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Fluorescens bruges til at måle stressniveauer i sojabønner udsat for ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer