Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

NASA vælger SpaceX til Smallsat-mission for at studere rumvejr

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 1, 2023
NASA vælger SpaceX til Smallsat-mission for at studere rumvejr

NASA has awarded SpaceX a launch contract for the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS). These small satellites will study space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit as part of a joint mission in 2025.

The TRACERS mission was selected by NASA in 2019 as a Small Explorer heliophysics mission. It has a maximum budget of $115 million and was initially planned to launch alongside another mission. However, NASA recently announced that it will share a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another agency mission called PUNCH in 2025.

The specific details of the TRACERS launch, such as the launch date and cost, have not been disclosed by NASA. However, it is expected to be the primary payload of a rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit, scheduled for no earlier than April 2025.

Once in orbit, the two TRACERS spacecraft will repeatedly cross the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where magnetic reconnection occurs between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere. By studying these interactions, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of space weather and its effects on Earth.

The TRACERS mission is being led by David Miles of the University of Iowa, who took over after the death of Craig Kletzing. The satellites will be used to gather valuable data that will contribute to our understanding of space weather and its impacts on technological systems on Earth.

Source: SpaceNews, NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Ny indsigt i antikke galakser: omskrivning af en kosmisk regelbog

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Kæmpe asteroide, der nærmer sig Jorden, vækker bekymring

Oktober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

NASA forsinker Psyche Asteroid Mission med en uge

Oktober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Ny indsigt i antikke galakser: omskrivning af en kosmisk regelbog

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Kæmpe asteroide, der nærmer sig Jorden, vækker bekymring

Oktober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA forsinker Psyche Asteroid Mission med en uge

Oktober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Er vaping virkelig en sikrere mulighed end at ryge?

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer