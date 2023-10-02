Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

SpaceX tester Falcon Heavy Rocket forud for NASAs Psyche Asteroid Mission

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 2, 2023
SpaceX tester Falcon Heavy Rocket forud for NASAs Psyche Asteroid Mission

SpaceX has successfully conducted a “static fire” test of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test involved briefly igniting the rocket’s 27 first-stage engines while the vehicle remained anchored to the launch pad. This test was a crucial step in preparing the Falcon Heavy for its upcoming mission to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid probe.

The Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed for a year but is now on track for an October 12th launch. The probe is set to embark on a long journey to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, where it will study the mysterious metallic object called Psyche. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, providing valuable insights into planet formation and the early days of the solar system.

The Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, has previously flown seven times before, with its most recent launch taking place in July. However, the mission to Psyche will mark the rocket’s first mission for NASA.

The success of this test brings SpaceX one step closer to its goal of revolutionizing space travel and exploration. With the capabilities of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX aims to make space more accessible and affordable, opening up new opportunities for scientific research and commercial ventures.

kilder:
– Original artikel: [kilde]
– Psyche asteroid mission: [source]
– Definition of protoplanet: A protoplanet is a large celestial body that is in the process of becoming a planet.

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

NASAs James Webb-teleskop registrerer potentielle tegn på liv på en fjern planet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Kinas månemissioner går videre, mens Beijing planlægger fremtidige måneekspeditioner og forskningsstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Athena: Det AI-drevne brandmodelleringssystem kæmper mod buskebrande i NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

NASAs James Webb-teleskop registrerer potentielle tegn på liv på en fjern planet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Kinas månemissioner går videre, mens Beijing planlægger fremtidige måneekspeditioner og forskningsstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Athena: Det AI-drevne brandmodelleringssystem kæmper mod buskebrande i NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASAs OSIRIS-REx-rumfartøj returnerer historisk asteroideprøve til Jorden

Oktober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer