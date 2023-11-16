Forskere opdager megabeds, der afslører gamle katastrofale begivenheder i Middelhavet

A groundbreaking discovery by scientists has unveiled a series of “megabeds” at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, shedding light on the catastrophic events that have repeatedly struck the region for thousands of years. These megabeds are deposits of substances formed in marine basins as a result of volcanic eruptions and other catastrophic events.

The researchers stumbled upon these remarkable beds while investigating the sediment deposits near a massive underwater volcano in the Tyrrhenian Sea, which is part of the Mediterranean Sea along the western coast of Italy. Previous studies had hinted at the existence of something hidden beneath the ocean, but it was not until the recent publication in the journal Geology that the high-resolution images of the deposits brought the megabeds to light.

Lead study author Derek Sawyer, an associate professor of Earth sciences at The Ohio State University, and his colleagues utilized advanced imaging techniques to observe the layers of sediment in great detail. What they found were four distinct megabeds, each ranging from 33 to 82 feet (10 to 25 meters) in thickness, separated by layers of sediments.

The cores extracted from the site confirmed that these megabeds were composed of volcanic material. The age of the discovered layers varied, with the oldest dating back approximately 40,000 years, followed by one at 32,000 years, another at 18,000 years, and the youngest formed around 8,000 years ago.

To determine the origin of these remnants of volcanic eruptions, the researchers examined known volcanic activity in the region. The area where the megabeds formed is known for its significant volcanic activity, including the Campi Flegrei supervolcano, which has exhibited recent signs of activity.

This groundbreaking discovery has important implications for understanding the volcanic risks in the region. By studying these megabeds, scientists aim to gain insight into the potential future eruptions and the threats they pose. According to Derek Sawyer, “That whole field is still active, there’s still a lot of concern about the future of that, so it’s certainly potentially possible that it could happen again.”

Overall, this finding not only provides a glimpse into the catastrophic past of the Mediterranean Sea but also underscores the ongoing need for monitoring and understanding the volcanic activity in the region to ensure the safety of nearby populations.

FAQ

What are Megabeds?

Megabeds are deposits of substances formed in marine basins due to catastrophic events like volcanic eruptions.

How were the megabeds discovered?

The megabeds were discovered through high-resolution imaging of sediment deposits at the bottom of the Tyrrhenian Sea, near an underwater volcano.

What are the ages of the megabeds?

The oldest megabed is approximately 40,000 years old, followed by others at 32,000, 18,000, and 8,000 years old.

Hvad er betydningen af ​​denne opdagelse?

This discovery aids in understanding the risk posed by volcanoes in the region and highlights the need for continued research and monitoring to ensure the safety of nearby populations.