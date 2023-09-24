Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Brasilianske videnskabsmænd udvikler højteknologisk dronesystem til at måle luftbårne forurenende stoffer

ByGabriel Botha

September 24, 2023
Brasilianske videnskabsmænd udvikler højteknologisk dronesystem til at måle luftbårne forurenende stoffer

Scientists and engineers from the Federal University of Uberlandia and the Universidade Federal de Goias in Brazil have successfully developed an advanced drone system capable of accurately measuring pollutants in the air. This groundbreaking technology aims to mitigate the harmful effects of pollutants on the environment.

The drone system, which is 3D-printed, has the ability to monitor and measure airborne pollutants and transmit the collected data to a smartphone app using Bluetooth connectivity. Initially, the system focuses on detecting hydrogen sulfide, a harmful pollutant, by utilizing a chemical reaction that triggers a vivid dye to glow, providing a visual indicator.

What sets this drone system apart is its affordability. Constructing the entire system costs around $50, making it accessible for widespread use. The goal is for this technology to work alongside existing pollution-monitoring technologies, primarily based on ground-level data collection.

By using drones for monitoring pollutants, scientists can gather real-time data in areas that are typically difficult to access. This technology has the potential to revolutionize environmental monitoring and contribute to a better understanding of the impact of pollutants on air quality.

Further research is underway to expand the capabilities of this drone system to measure additional airborne pollutants. The Brazilian researchers hope their invention will inspire similar advancements in pollution monitoring around the world, ultimately leading to more targeted approaches to combat air pollution.

In conclusion, the development of this high-tech drone system marks a significant advancement in the field of environmental monitoring. Its affordability and ability to measure airborne pollutants accurately demonstrate the potential for future improvements in pollution control and environmental preservation.

kilder:
– Federal University of Uberlandia and Universidade Federal de Goias, Brazil
- Analytisk kemi

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Jupiters måne Europa: Nye undersøgelser tyder på, at kuldioxid stammer fra hav under overfladen

September 24, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Ny undersøgelse udfordrer teorier om Jordens skorpedannelse

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Udviklingen af ​​den menneskelige art: Indsigt fra genomisk analyse

September 24, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Jupiters måne Europa: Nye undersøgelser tyder på, at kuldioxid stammer fra hav under overfladen

September 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Ny undersøgelse udfordrer teorier om Jordens skorpedannelse

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Udviklingen af ​​den menneskelige art: Indsigt fra genomisk analyse

September 24, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Ekstraordinær kognitiv evne afdækket i hjerneløse boksvandmænd

September 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer