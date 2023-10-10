Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Magnetisk bundne excitoner opdaget af Caltech Physicists

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 10, 2023
Magnetisk bundne excitoner opdaget af Caltech Physicists

Researchers at Caltech have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of exciton research. Excitons are pairs of electrons and holes that are usually bound by electrical or electrostatic forces known as Coulomb interactions. However, the Caltech physicists have found evidence for the existence of magnetically bound excitons.

Using an advanced spectroscopic probe, the researchers were able to detect excitons that are not bound by Coulomb forces, but rather by magnetism. This is the first experiment to reveal the real-time formation of these magnetically bound excitons, also known as Hubbard excitons.

In most insulators, oppositely charged electrons and holes interact through Coulomb forces. However, the researchers found that in a special class of materials called Mott insulators, photo-excited electrons and holes instead bind through magnetic interactions.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the field of excitonics, which involves manipulating excitons through their magnetic properties. The researchers believe that the strong interplay between excitons and magnetism in these materials could lead to the development of novel technologies that harness both properties.

To induce Hubbard excitons, the researchers used light on an antiferromagnetic Mott insulator, a type of insulating material with repeating patterns of aligned electron spins. The light excites the electrons, creating holes in their wake and leaving behind a string of magnetic excitations.

The scientists utilized ultrafast time-domain terahertz spectroscopy to detect the fleeting traces of the excitons at low-energy scales. This technique allowed them to prove the existence of Hubbard excitons.

Excitons are inherently unstable, as the electrons tend to recombine with the holes. However, the researchers were able to observe a fluid of Hubbard excitons that is transiently stabilized during a short time window before recombination occurs.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize the field of excitonics and pave the way for the development of new technologies that exploit the magnetic properties of excitons.

Journal Reference:

Mehio, O., Li, X., Ning, H. et al. A Hubbard exciton fluid in a photo-doped antiferromagnetic Mott insulator. Nat. Phys. (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02204-2

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Forberedelse til NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Udnyttelse af videnskabsfællesskabet for at maksimere det videnskabelige potentiale

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Et laboratoriefremstillet enzym forhindrer dannelse af giftige proteinklumper ved Huntingtons sygdom

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Videnskab

NASA's Perseverance Rover skal udforske geologisk kryds på Mars

Oktober 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Forberedelse til NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Udnyttelse af videnskabsfællesskabet for at maksimere det videnskabelige potentiale

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Et laboratoriefremstillet enzym forhindrer dannelse af giftige proteinklumper ved Huntingtons sygdom

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA's Perseverance Rover skal udforske geologisk kryds på Mars

Oktober 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

De bedste cykelbriller på udsalg: Prime Day-tilbud

Oktober 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer