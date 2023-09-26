Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Astronomer identificerer det ideelle sted på månen for menneskelig base

ByRobert Andrew

September 26, 2023
Astronomer identificerer det ideelle sted på månen for menneskelig base

A team of researchers has pinpointed a location on the moon that provides the ideal conditions for a future human base. Situated on the moon’s south pole, this area between two craters offers easy access to a significant amount of water and receives permanent sunlight. The presence of sunlight is critical for utilizing solar panels to generate power.

To identify the most suitable spot, scientists examined data from five different craters: de Gerlache, Henson, Sverdrup, Shackleton, and an unnamed crater. Factors considered included the distribution of water ice, slope angles, and the amount of sunlight available at each location. Additionally, the density of icy water, carbon dioxide, and other potential power sources were assessed. The researchers also prioritized the need for access and communication links with Earth.

After careful analysis, the team determined that the Henson crater offers the most favorable conditions for establishing the first human base on the moon. However, they believe that expansion to other areas will be possible in the future. According to team leader Giovanni Leone, the Sverdrup-Henson craters, where the Henson crater is located, provide a gateway for potential expansion.

It is important to note that the observations and conclusions made by the researchers are based on remote data analysis. Once the area is observed directly, there is a possibility that some details may change. Simeon Barber, a scientist from the Open University in the UK, emphasized the importance of obtaining “ground truth measurements” to provide more accurate information for future lunar base plans.

In summary, astronomers have identified a specific spot on the moon that possesses the necessary resources and conditions for a human base. The Henson crater, located on the moon’s south pole, is considered the best location for the initial base. This breakthrough provides a foundation for future lunar exploration and the potential for further expansion into neighboring areas.

kilder:
– Ingen URL'er angivet.

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Videnskabeligt instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulet sender tilstrækkelige data til fremtidig Exoplanet-undersøgelse

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

JWST-observationer tyder på stjernekontamination, der forstyrrer målinger af TRAPPIST-1b exoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Videnskabeligt instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulet sender tilstrækkelige data til fremtidig Exoplanet-undersøgelse

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

JWST-observationer tyder på stjernekontamination, der forstyrrer målinger af TRAPPIST-1b exoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Endnu et tæt opkald: Asteroid 2023 SW6 nærmer sig Jorden

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer