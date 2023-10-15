Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Delvis solformørkelse fangede nogle indbyggere i New Hampshire

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 15, 2023
Delvis solformørkelse fangede nogle indbyggere i New Hampshire

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

kilder:
– NASA

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

En sjælden "Ring of Fire" Eclipse glæder seere over hele Amerika

Oktober 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Videnskab

Sky Watchers samles for at observere ringformet solformørkelse i Edmonton

Oktober 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Spektakulær "Ring of Fire" Eclipse glæder tilskuere i det vestlige USA

Oktober 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Delvis solformørkelse fangede nogle indbyggere i New Hampshire

Oktober 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

En sjælden "Ring of Fire" Eclipse glæder seere over hele Amerika

Oktober 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Sky Watchers samles for at observere ringformet solformørkelse i Edmonton

Oktober 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Spektakulær "Ring of Fire" Eclipse glæder tilskuere i det vestlige USA

Oktober 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer