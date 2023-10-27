Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming celestial event set to grace the night skies later this week. On October 28-29, a partial lunar eclipse will occur, following closely after the annular solar eclipse that took place on October 14.

During the eclipse, the moon will first enter the penumbra at 11:31 pm on October 28, followed by the umbral phase starting at 1:05 am and ending at 2:24 am on October 29. This extraordinary celestial phenomenon will be visible from all parts of the country around midnight.

As confirmed by the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, the eclipse will be a partial lunar eclipse, where the moon will fall under the Earth’s shadow. The duration of the eclipse will span approximately one hour and nineteen minutes, with a magnitude of 0.126.

The visibility of the eclipse will extend across a vast region, including the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north-eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean. Although the moon’s disk will only be covered by around six percent, this captivating event can be witnessed with the naked eye, according to renowned astronomer Subhendu Patnaik.

Looking ahead, the next lunar eclipse visible from India will occur on September 7, 2025, and it will be a total lunar eclipse. The most recent lunar eclipse visible from the country took place on November 8, 2022 and was a total eclipse. However, it is important to note that although there will be two solar and two lunar eclipses in 2024, none of them will be visible from India.

As the date approaches, make sure to mark your calendars and take the opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring magic of the celestial world. It’s a spectacle that will surely leave you in awe of the wonders that exist beyond our planet.

Ofte stillede spørgsmål (FAQ)

1. Hvad er en måneformørkelse?

A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to fall under the Earth’s shadow.

2. Hvad er en delvis måneformørkelse?

A partial lunar eclipse is a type of lunar eclipse in which only a portion of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

3. Can the lunar eclipse be seen with the naked eye?

Yes, the lunar eclipse can be observed with the naked eye. However, it is always recommended to find a location away from bright city lights to fully appreciate the spectacle.

4. When is the next lunar eclipse visible from India?

The next lunar eclipse visible from India is set to occur on September 7, 2025, and it will be a total lunar eclipse.

5. Will there be any visible eclipses in 2024?

Yes, there will be two solar and two lunar eclipses in 2024. However, none of them will be visible from India.