Udforskning af Venus: Optrævler mysterierne om dens atmosfære

A groundbreaking discovery has been made by astronomers studying the atmosphere of Venus. Clear signs of atomic oxygen have been directly detected in daylight, providing new insights into the dynamics and circulation patterns of the planet’s atmosphere. Led by physicist Heinz-Wilhelm Hübers of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the team’s findings shed light on the stark differences between Venus and Earth.

Venus, often referred to as Earth’s evil twin, shares similarities with our planet in terms of mass and composition. However, it possesses a hostile environment with an average surface temperature of 464 degrees Celsius (867 Fahrenheit) due to its thick carbon dioxide clouds that create a greenhouse effect. The planet’s atmosphere spins at an astonishing rate, causing powerful winds that can reach speeds of over 700 kilometers per hour.

Scientists are intrigued by the sharp contrast between Venus and Earth and are eager to learn more about our neighboring planet. By studying Venus’ atmosphere, we hope to gain a better understanding of what led to the divergent paths of these two worlds. Was Venus once similar to Earth, or was it always destined to be an inhospitable death pit?

Atomic oxygen plays a crucial role in unraveling the mysteries of Venus. Unlike the molecular oxygen we breathe (O2), atomic oxygen consists of single, lone oxygen atoms that are highly reactive. On Earth, atomic oxygen is abundant at high altitudes as a result of the breakdown of molecular oxygen by solar photons.

A similar process occurs on Venus when sunlight interacts with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This leads to the production of atomic oxygen and carbon monoxide, which subsequently recombine to form carbon dioxide on the planet’s nightside. While atomic oxygen has been observed during this process on the nightside, this marks the first time it has been detected on the dayside of Venus.

The research team led by Hübers analyzed data collected by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a high-flying observatory in Earth’s atmosphere. Through their observations, they found atomic oxygen concentrations peaking at an altitude of approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles), between two dominant atmospheric circulation patterns on Venus.

This significant discovery opens up new opportunities to explore the transitional zone of Venus’ atmosphere utilizing atomic oxygen as a resource. Further observations, particularly near specific points in the atmosphere, will provide a more detailed understanding of this peculiar region and augment future space missions to Venus.

By comparing measurements of atomic oxygen in the atmospheres of Earth, Mars, and Venus, scientists hope to gain insights into the factors that contributed to the vast differences between these planetary atmospheres. This research, published in Nature Communications, paves the way for a deeper comprehension of the mysteries surrounding Venus and Earth.

