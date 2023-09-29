Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Saturns ringe kan stamme fra massiv kollision mellem måner, foreslår supercomputersimuleringer

ByMampho Brescia

September 29, 2023
Saturns ringe kan stamme fra massiv kollision mellem måner, foreslår supercomputersimuleringer

A collaborative research effort between NASA and Durham University has utilized supercomputer simulations to propose a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. The simulations suggest that the rings may have formed from a massive collision between two icy moons during the age of dinosaurs.

The research, conducted at NASA’s Ames Research Center and Durham University’s Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) facility, aimed to understand the formation of Saturn’s rings and the potential for life on its moons. The simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, using the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings are located within the planet’s Roche limit, the farthest orbit where a planet’s gravitational force can disintegrate larger bodies of rock or ice. The simulations revealed that a wide range of collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, resulting in the formation of its distinctive rings.

“This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings,” said Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University. “When the icy progenitor moons collide, the rock in the cores of the bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice.”

Furthermore, the simulations suggested that the collision would have also caused debris to hit other moons in the Saturn system, potentially leading to a cascade of collisions.

While many questions about Saturn’s system still remain, including the potential for life on its moons, these supercomputer simulations have provided new insights into the origin of Saturn’s rings. The research opens up new avenues for further exploration and understanding of the Saturn system.

kilder:
– NASA
– Durham University
– The Astrophysical Journal

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Undersøgelse afslører virkningen af ​​metancykling i arktiske søer på klimaændringer

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

NASA og SpaceX fastsætter oktober-lanceringsdatoen for Psyche Mission

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Vigtigheden af ​​at administrere cookie-præferencer for en personlig online oplevelse

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Undersøgelse afslører virkningen af ​​metancykling i arktiske søer på klimaændringer

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA og SpaceX fastsætter oktober-lanceringsdatoen for Psyche Mission

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Vigtigheden af ​​at administrere cookie-præferencer for en personlig online oplevelse

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA udvider driften af ​​New Horizons-rumfartøjer til tværfaglig videnskab

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer