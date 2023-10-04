Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Frigørelse af potentialet i 2D-materialer til computerhukommelse

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 4, 2023
Frigørelse af potentialet i 2D-materialer til computerhukommelse

The famous Moore’s Law, which states that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years, has been the driving force behind the advancement of technology. However, the industry is now reaching the physical limitations of making computer chips smaller. Researchers at South Dakota Mines are now exploring the potential of two-dimensional (2D) materials to revolutionize computer memory.

2D materials, such as graphene, are incredibly thin, often just a few atoms thick. South Dakota Mines, with its expertise in quantum information and science, is conducting groundbreaking research on special types of 2D materials. These materials have unique structural and electrical properties that can act as small switches or computer memory devices, surpassing current technologies in terms of energy efficiency and versatility.

The project, supported by an $800,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, aims to develop ferroelectric-based memories using 2D materials. Ferroelectric-based memories offer faster read/write speeds, higher endurance, and lower power consumption compared to conventional memory devices. Implementing this technology in the 2D world would be cost-efficient and overcome storage density limitations.

In addition to the research, the project has a strong focus on education and outreach. Undergraduate and graduate students are involved in the project, and opportunities are provided for K-12 students and teachers to learn about nanotechnology. The aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers in the field of Quantum Information Science and Engineering (QISE).

South Dakota Mines is collaborating with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on research into new forms of computer memory, with a particular emphasis on quantum computing. This funding, along with participation in the MonArk Quantum Foundry, will not only advance and improve cybersecurity but also create potential for new businesses and high-tech jobs in South Dakota.

The project is supported by the National Science Foundation’s Office of Integrated Activities (OD/OIA), the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), and the Technology Frontiers Program (TIP/TF).

kilder:
– South Dakota Mines (https://www.sdsmt.edu/)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Fremstilling af 3D kunstig sammensatte μ-øjne inspireret af Dragonfly Eyes

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Små lineære defekter kan drive gennem materialer hurtigere end lydbølger

Oktober 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Videnskab

Ny AI-drevet jordskælvsprognose viser løfte i forsøg

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Fremstilling af 3D kunstig sammensatte μ-øjne inspireret af Dragonfly Eyes

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Små lineære defekter kan drive gennem materialer hurtigere end lydbølger

Oktober 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Ny AI-drevet jordskælvsprognose viser løfte i forsøg

Oktober 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Et mindre CRISPR-genredigeringsværktøj giver løfte om behandling af genetiske lidelser

Oktober 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer