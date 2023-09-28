Perseverance Rover slår rekorder med autonom navigation gennem udfordrende marsterræn

NASA’s Perseverance rover has achieved a remarkable feat by traversing a large boulder field at a record speed on Mars. It took only a third of the time that its predecessor, Curiosity, would have taken to accomplish this task. The rover’s successful journey through the challenging terrain of Snowdrift Peak in the Jezero Crater is a testament to its advanced autonomous navigation capabilities.

Perseverance entered the Jezero Crater on June 26, 2023, with the mission of exploring Snowdrift Peak, a rocky region within the crater. The terrain proved to be more rugged and densely populated with large rocks than any the rover had encountered before. Rather than avoiding this obstacle, which would have taken weeks, Perseverance decided to tackle it directly.

The rover’s ability to navigate through this challenging terrain is mainly attributed to its advanced AutoNav system, which provides self-driving capabilities. Unlike its predecessors, Perseverance has a unique advantage with its two computer brains working together, enabling it to make real-time decisions.

Thanks to its remarkable autonomous navigation capabilities, Perseverance was able to traverse Snowdrift Peak in a little over a month, with only a small portion of that time spent in actual movement. It covered a distance of 2,490 feet (759 meters), exceeding NASA’s original planned route of 1,706 feet (520 meters). AutoNav’s real-time decision-making allowed the rover to maneuver around rocks that were not visible in orbital images used for route planning.

Perseverance has set records on Mars with its navigation capabilities. It holds the single-day drive distance record of 1,140.7 feet (347.7 meters), which is slightly less than a quarter mile. Additionally, it claims the record for the longest Martian navigation without human assistance, covering 2,296.2 feet (699.9 meters).

However, the rover still faces more challenging terrain in the days and months ahead as it continues its mission to search for signs of biological life on Mars. Recently, it began crossing the Mandu Wall, a ridgeline along the inner edge of Jezero’s western rim, presenting additional challenges for the rover and its AutoNav system.

Perseverance’s achievements in autonomously navigating through difficult Martian terrain demonstrate its commitment to maximizing scientific exploration time and the ongoing quest for scientific discovery. The results obtained so far highlight the rover’s advanced capabilities, setting the stage for more exciting findings in the future.

