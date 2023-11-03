In an exhilarating turn of events, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, on its mission to survey the asteroid belt beyond Mars, stumbled upon an unexpected surprise during its flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh. Not only did Lucy capture remarkable images of Dinkinesh, which measures a mere half a mile in width, but it also revealed the existence of a minuscule moon in close orbit around the asteroid.

The discovery came as the spacecraft approached within 270 miles of Dinkinesh, approximately 300 million miles away in the vast expanse of the main asteroid belt. The images beamed back to Earth provided the thrilling confirmation of Dinkinesh’s newly found lunar companion, a celestial body measuring only a tenth of a mile.

The significance of this find should not be understated. NASA deliberately directed Lucy towards Dinkinesh as a practice run for its upcoming encounters with larger, enigmatic asteroids in the vicinity of Jupiter. This unexpected binary nature of Dinkinesh expands our understanding of the dynamics at play in the asteroid belt, highlighting the diverse nature of these celestial objects.

Ofte stillede spørgsmål:

Q: What is a binary pair in astronomy?

A: In astronomy, a binary pair refers to two celestial objects that orbit around a common center of mass. In the case of Dinkinesh, the asteroid and its mini moon exhibit this characteristic, forming a binary system.

Q: When will Lucy spacecraft explore Trojan asteroids?

A: The Lucy spacecraft, launched in 2021, is scheduled to reach the first of the Trojan asteroids, also located in the asteroid belt, in 2027. Its mission is to explore these asteroids for at least six years, providing insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system.

Q: What does the name Dinkinesh mean?

A: Dinkinesh, derived from the Amharic language of Ethiopia, translates to “you are marvellous.” It is also the name given in Amharic to Lucy, the famous 3.2 million-year-old skeleton of a human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s. The spacecraft Lucy is named after this remarkable archaeological find.

As Hal Levison, the lead scientist at the Southwest Research Institute, aptly put it: “Dinkinesh really did live up to its name; this is marvellous.” Indeed, this unexpected encounter between NASA’s Lucy spacecraft and the newfound binary pair of Dinkinesh and its mini moon offers a fresh perspective on the cosmic wonders that lie within our reach. The exploration of our universe continues to unveil surprises that expand our knowledge and spark our collective sense of awe and curiosity.