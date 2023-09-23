Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

OSIRIS-REx-missionen: Bringe fremmede klippeprøver tilbage til jorden

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 23, 2023
OSIRIS-REx-missionen: Bringe fremmede klippeprøver tilbage til jorden

A NASA spacecraft, the OSIRIS-REx mission, is set to conclude its seven-year journey to an asteroid and return to Earth this weekend. The mission aims to bring back unspoiled rock specimens from an alien world, which could provide valuable insights into the formation of life. The spacecraft is expected to land in Utah, with events planned to secure the asteroid sample capsule, transport it to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and then open it for further examination.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2011, following years of brainstorming and proposals. The spacecraft, built and operated by Lockheed Martin, was chosen by NASA to undertake the mission, which involves bringing asteroid material back to Earth for detailed analysis. The mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, has been envisioning the events of the mission for nearly two decades.

Bennu, the target asteroid, is believed to be a leftover relic from the early history of the Solar System. Scientists hope that the material collected from Bennu will provide answers to fundamental questions about the origin of life on Earth. The sample return capsule, currently attached to the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, contains the largest pristine sample of extraterrestrial material ever brought back from beyond the Moon.

The landing of the spacecraft will mark the beginning of the next phase of the mission, as scientists prepare to examine the asteroid material. Researchers will gather soil and water samples from the Utah desert to ensure there is no contamination of the samples. The ultimate goal is to gain a better understanding of our origins and the formation of life.

kilder:

– NASA: OSIRIS-REx Mission Website

– University of Arizona: OSIRIS-REx Mission Page

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Den største asteroideprøve, der nogensinde er indsamlet, vender tilbage til Jorden

September 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Ny indsigt i Månens sammensætning: Chandrayaan-3 opdager forhøjet svovlkoncentration

September 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

NASA-kapsel leverer den største asteroideprøve nogensinde til Jorden

September 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Den største asteroideprøve, der nogensinde er indsamlet, vender tilbage til Jorden

September 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Ny indsigt i Månens sammensætning: Chandrayaan-3 opdager forhøjet svovlkoncentration

September 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA-kapsel leverer den største asteroideprøve nogensinde til Jorden

September 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Chancerne dæmpes for Indiens månelander til at vågne op

September 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer