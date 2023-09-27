Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

NASA-astronaut Frank Rubio vender tilbage til Jorden efter en årelang mission på den internationale rumstation

ByGabriel Botha

September 27, 2023
NASA-astronaut Frank Rubio vender tilbage til Jorden efter en årelang mission på den internationale rumstation

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

kilder:
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Videnskabeligt instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulet sender tilstrækkelige data til fremtidig Exoplanet-undersøgelse

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

JWST-observationer tyder på stjernekontamination, der forstyrrer målinger af TRAPPIST-1b exoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Videnskabeligt instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulet sender tilstrækkelige data til fremtidig Exoplanet-undersøgelse

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

JWST-observationer tyder på stjernekontamination, der forstyrrer målinger af TRAPPIST-1b exoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Endnu et tæt opkald: Asteroid 2023 SW6 nærmer sig Jorden

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer