Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Mystisk eksplosion forskrækker beboere i Melbourne

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 18, 2023
Mystisk eksplosion forskrækker beboere i Melbourne

Residents in Melbourne’s northern suburbs were left puzzled by a loud explosion-like noise that was heard late at night. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a flash of light was followed by a loud bang just before 9pm. The incident, which occurred in Doreen, prompted residents to investigate the source of the sound.

Although the cause of the noise remains uncertain, some locals expressed their belief that it was caused by a meteorite. Similar reports emerged from other areas, including Balwyn, Diamond Creek, Doncaster, Fairfield, and Hawthorn. This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region. In a similar incident in August, a ball of light accompanied by a loud boom was witnessed in Victorian skies, and the space agency later confirmed that it was likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

As the investigation into this recent explosion-like noise continues, many residents are left wondering about the strange occurrence. The footage has garnered significant attention on social media, sparking discussions and theories. The possibility of a meteorite or other celestial object causing the noise has captivated the minds of both locals and online observers.

The fascination with unexplained phenomena is not uncommon. People are often intrigued by mysteries that challenge their understanding of the world. It is incidents like these that remind us of how vast and unpredictable the universe can be.

kilder:
– Sunrise
– Social media reports

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

En ny undersøgelse tyder på, at Grønlands indlandsis er mere modstandsdygtig end tidligere antaget

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Det unikke syn af ringformørkelsen: Hvad NASAs DSCVR-mission så

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Videnskab

Nyt letvægtsmateriale stærkere end stål skabt ved hjælp af DNA og glas

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Mystisk eksplosion forskrækker beboere i Melbourne

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

En ny undersøgelse tyder på, at Grønlands indlandsis er mere modstandsdygtig end tidligere antaget

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Det unikke syn af ringformørkelsen: Hvad NASAs DSCVR-mission så

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Nyt letvægtsmateriale stærkere end stål skabt ved hjælp af DNA og glas

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer