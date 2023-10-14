Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Forskere mener, at motorveje på månen kan forbedre transporten

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 14, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Nature has suggested the possibility of creating highways on the Moon, which could potentially revolutionize transportation on the lunar surface. The study highlights the need for improved infrastructure to support future lunar missions and describes a method for constructing roads and landing pads on the Moon.

The low lunar gravity poses a challenge as the movement of lunar rovers stirs up suspended dust particles, which can have detrimental effects on exploration vehicles. To combat this issue, the study proposes the use of concentrated light as a paving technique for lunar roads.

In the experiment, the researchers utilized a high-power CO2 laser to simulate concentrated sunlight and a lunar regolith analog to replicate the lunar soil. Lunar regolith refers to the rocks and dust that comprise the Moon’s surface layer. By testing different strengths, the team determined the laser intensity that closely resembled sunlight on the Moon.

A significant finding from the study is that it is indeed feasible to manufacture large interlocking tiles directly on the lunar surface. These tiles, when combined, form a road or pavement that would facilitate the movement of lunar rovers. The implementation of such tiles measuring around 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) could significantly reduce the amount of harmful dust that affects equipment.

While the study demonstrates the viability of creating these interlocking tiles, the researchers acknowledge the need to enhance the material’s durability for long-term lunar use. The next phase of research will focus on perfecting the composition of the tiles to ensure their longevity in the challenging lunar environment.

