Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

En model af fotosyntetisk antenne: Potentiale for forskellige typer planter på jordlignende klippeplaneter

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 3, 2023
En model af fotosyntetisk antenne: Potentiale for forskellige typer planter på jordlignende klippeplaneter

A team of biologists, environmental scientists, and chemists at Queen Mary University of London has developed a model that suggests different types of plants could potentially grow on Earth-like rocky planets. In a study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the researchers explored the possibility of photosynthetic antenna on other planets and how they could support the growth of various types of plants.

The researchers focused on photosynthetic antenna, which are responsible for harvesting light in plants on Earth. Typically, these antennae only work with light in the range of 400 nm to 700 nm. However, the team noted that many observed exoplanets in the habitable zone orbit red dwarfs, which emit light outside of this range. This means that plants on such planets would need to be extremely efficient and might evolve differently from those on Earth.

The study proposes that photosynthetic antenna could potentially work with gases other than oxygen, such as sulfur, allowing for the evolution of different types of plants. As a result, these extraterrestrial plants may not be green but could have colors like purple, orange, or red, depending on the wavelength of light they use for energy.

The researchers emphasize that these plants would still require nutrients from the soil, although the composition of the soil would likely differ from that on Earth. Their modeling suggests that photosynthetic antenna could process the necessary wavelengths of light on observed exoplanets, indicating the need for new methods to detect and study these potential extraterrestrial plants.

Further research is needed to understand the full implications of photosynthetic antenna and the potential diversity of life on other planets. However, this study expands the possibilities for life beyond Earth and highlights the adaptability of photosynthetic processes.

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

NASAs James Webb-teleskop registrerer potentielle tegn på liv på en fjern planet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Kinas månemissioner går videre, mens Beijing planlægger fremtidige måneekspeditioner og forskningsstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Athena: Det AI-drevne brandmodelleringssystem kæmper mod buskebrande i NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

NASAs James Webb-teleskop registrerer potentielle tegn på liv på en fjern planet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Kinas månemissioner går videre, mens Beijing planlægger fremtidige måneekspeditioner og forskningsstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Athena: Det AI-drevne brandmodelleringssystem kæmper mod buskebrande i NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASAs OSIRIS-REx-rumfartøj returnerer historisk asteroideprøve til Jorden

Oktober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer