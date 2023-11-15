Mars afslører sin glødende grønne atmosfære: Indsigt fra TGO-missionen

Scientists working with the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) have made a groundbreaking discovery: Mars’ atmosphere emits a mesmerizing green glow. This captivating phenomenon, known as airglow, was observed for the first time ever in the visible light spectrum. While airglow exists on Earth as well, it is distinct from the awe-inspiring northern lights, encompassing different causes and characteristics.

Airglow arises from the combination of two oxygen atoms to form an oxygen molecule, a process particularly evident 31 miles (50 km) above the planet’s surface. In comparison, the mesmerizing auroras that grace Earth’s skies originate when charged particles from the sun interact with our magnetic field.

Although scientists have speculated about airglow on Mars for around four decades, the initial confirmation occurred only a decade ago when the Mars Express orbiter, also launched by the European Space Agency, detected the phenomenon in the infrared spectrum. Recently, in 2020, researchers witnessed airglow in visible light during Martian daylight. And now, for the first time, the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has enabled scientists to observe Mars’ mesmerizing nightglow.

These unexpected findings hold tremendous significance for future ventures to the Red Planet. Jean-Claude Gérard, a planetologist from ULiège, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “These new observations are unexpected and interesting for future journeys to the Red Planet. The intensity of the night glow in the polar regions is such that simple and relatively inexpensive instruments in Martian orbit could map and monitor atmospheric flows. A future ESA mission could carry a camera for global imaging. In addition, the emission is sufficiently intense to be observable during the polar night by future astronauts in orbit or from the Martian ground.”

Exploring Mars’ nightglow, an ongoing aspect of the TGO mission, provides scientists with valuable insight into the atmospheric processes of the Red Planet. By remotely sensing these emissions, researchers can unravel the composition and dynamics of Mars’ upper atmosphere, which lies between 40 and 80 kilometers (25 to 50 miles) above the planet’s surface. Since this region remains inaccessible to direct measurement techniques using satellites, studying airglow offers a unique opportunity to uncover its mysteries.

Furthermore, studying Mars’ atmosphere enhances the design of future spacecraft destined for the Red Planet. A deeper understanding of atmospheric density aids mission planners in constructing satellites capable of withstanding the atmospheric drag encountered during orbit or in designing efficient parachutes for delivering payloads to the Martian surface.

The remarkable findings uncovered by the TGO mission, shedding light on Mars’ glowing atmosphere, have been published in the esteemed journal Nature Astronomy on November 9.

Ofte stillede spørgsmål (FAQ)

Hvad er airglow?

Airglow is a natural phenomenon in which the Earth’s or another planet’s atmosphere emits a faint glow of light. It occurs when two oxygen atoms combine to form an oxygen molecule at high altitudes.

What causes airglow on Mars?

Airglow on Mars is caused by the same process as on Earth—two oxygen atoms combining to create an oxygen molecule.

What is the difference between airglow and auroras?

While both airglow and auroras involve the emission of light in the atmosphere, they have different causes and characteristics. Airglow occurs due to the combination of oxygen atoms, whereas auroras result from the interaction between charged particles from the sun and Earth’s magnetic field.

Why is studying Mars’ atmosphere important?

Studying Mars’ atmosphere provides valuable insights into its composition, dynamics, and density. This knowledge is crucial for designing future spacecraft and missions to the Red Planet, ensuring their successful navigation and operation.