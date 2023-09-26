Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Lytte efter universets mørke middelaldersignal fra månens fjerne side

ByMampho Brescia

September 26, 2023
Lytte efter universets mørke middelaldersignal fra månens fjerne side

Researchers are embarking on an ambitious mission called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night) to listen for a radio signal from the “Dark Ages” of the universe. This signal represents a 400-million-year gap in our understanding of the universe’s history, a time before stars and known as the Dark Ages. The radio signal cannot be measured from Earth due to the absorption, refraction, and reflection of the signal by our atmosphere, as well as interference from our own electronics and communications.

LuSEE-Night, a collaboration between NASA and the Department of Energy, aims to test equipment and techniques in the harsh lunar environment. The experiment’s antenna, currently being built by the Berkeley Lab team, will attempt to tune in to these ancient radio waves. The far side of the moon provides a pristine, radio-quiet environment, allowing for the detection of this signal. However, operating on the far side of the moon presents challenges such as extreme temperature swings and the need for communication through a relay satellite.

The Dark Ages signal is hypothesized to be a dip in frequency caused by the hydrogen gas that dominated the universe during this period absorbing energy from the cosmic microwave background. LuSEE-Night will listen for frequencies between 0.5 and 50 megahertz, but more sensitive experiments may be required to detect the faint signal. By studying this time period, researchers hope to understand the evolution of the early universe and its connection to the universe we see today.

The LuSEE-Night experiment will use pairs of antennas, each six meters in length, to collect radio waves. These antennas will be deployed from a cube with one-meter sides once the experiment lands on the moon. To ensure the best chances of detecting the Dark Ages signal, the Berkeley Lab team has conducted simulations, built and tested antenna models, and calibrated the electronics. They have also developed a turntable to periodically rotate the antennas for optimal coverage.

LuSEE-Night represents a significant scientific endeavor, not only to listen for a signal from the Dark Ages but also to demonstrate the feasibility of landing a scientific instrument on the far side of the moon. Success in this mission could open up new possibilities for future experiments and expand our understanding of the universe’s earliest epochs.

kilder:
– National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC)
– Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Videnskabeligt instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulet sender tilstrækkelige data til fremtidig Exoplanet-undersøgelse

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

JWST-observationer tyder på stjernekontamination, der forstyrrer målinger af TRAPPIST-1b exoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Videnskabeligt instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulet sender tilstrækkelige data til fremtidig Exoplanet-undersøgelse

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

JWST-observationer tyder på stjernekontamination, der forstyrrer målinger af TRAPPIST-1b exoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Endnu et tæt opkald: Asteroid 2023 SW6 nærmer sig Jorden

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer