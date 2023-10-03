Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Forskning i lys, nye materialer og kosmisk udforskning Mulige kandidater til Nobels fysikpris

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 3, 2023
Forskning i lys, nye materialer og kosmisk udforskning Mulige kandidater til Nobels fysikpris

The Nobel Physics Prize, set to be announced on Tuesday, has experts speculating about potential laureates in the field. One contender could be French-Swedish atomic physicist Anne L’Huillier for her work on short laser pulses that allow for the observation of electron movement in molecules. Another potential candidate is Denmark’s Olga Botner, known for her exploration of the universe using cosmic neutrinos.

The field of quantum mechanics has also garnered attention, with notable figures such as Spain’s Ignacio Cirac, the UK’s David Deutsch, and the US’s Peter Shor being considered for their contributions to quantum computing. Other contenders in the field include Yakir Aharonov and Michael Berry, who have made significant discoveries in quantum mechanics.

Practical applications of physics are also in the running. Stuart P. Parkin of Britain, a pioneer in spintronic materials, is being recognized for his critical work in increasing data density and storage capabilities in computer disk drives. Sharon Glotzer, a US physicist, has been highlighted for her strategies in controlling the assembly process to engineer new materials.

The field of light research has also caught attention. John B. Pendry from Britain, known for his work on the “invisibility cloak,” where he uses materials to bend light and make objects invisible, is a possible contender. Other areas of interest include photovoltaics, the conversion of light into electricity, and the conductive properties of twisted graphene.

The Nobel Physics Prize will be closely followed by the Chemistry Prize the following day, with the Literature and Peace Prizes to be announced later in the week.

Kilde: AFP

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

NASAs OSIRIS-REx-rumfartøj returnerer historisk asteroideprøve til Jorden

Oktober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Spektakulært billede af NGC 4654: En mellemliggende spiralgalakse i jomfruklyngen

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Måneudforskning gennem NASAs Artemis-program har til formål at låse op for dybe rumhemmeligheder

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

NASAs OSIRIS-REx-rumfartøj returnerer historisk asteroideprøve til Jorden

Oktober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Spektakulært billede af NGC 4654: En mellemliggende spiralgalakse i jomfruklyngen

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Måneudforskning gennem NASAs Artemis-program har til formål at låse op for dybe rumhemmeligheder

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Vigtigheden af ​​at administrere cookieindstillinger for brugernes privatliv

Oktober 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer