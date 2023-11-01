Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, towers over its sibling planets both in size and mass. In fact, its mass exceeds the combined weight of all other planets more than two-fold, solidifying its status as the “big brother” of our celestial neighborhood. But what makes Jupiter truly fascinating is its ancient origins, believed to predate Earth and several other planets by tens of millions of years.

While our planet and the inner planets formed closer to the Sun, Jupiter was born in a region farther away where frigid temperatures allowed ices to coalesce with rocks and metals. This process gave rise to Jupiter’s colossal core, which grew rapidly and eventually reached a mass approximately seven times that of our present-day Earth. Its powerful gravitational force then attracted vast quantities of hydrogen and helium gas, remnants left over from the Sun’s formation, causing Jupiter to expand at an astonishing pace.

According to models, Jupiter may have attained its full planetary stature a mere three million years after the Sun’s birth—an impressive feat considering the Sun’s age of about 4.5 billion years. The remaining planets in the solar system, including Earth, formed subsequently: the outer giants preceding the rocky inner planets.

This week presents an excellent opportunity to catch a glimpse of Jupiter, as it puts on its finest celestial display of the year. In opposition to the Sun, this awe-inspiring gas giant rises around sunset and remains visible throughout the night. Its brilliance rivals that of a star, with only the Moon and Venus outshining its radiance. Initially appearing low in the eastern sky after dusk, Jupiter reaches its zenith in the early morning hours before descending towards the western horizon at dawn.

Stay tuned for more captivating insights about Jupiter tomorrow.

