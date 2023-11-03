Dykker ned i universets dybder: James Webb-teleskopet afslører skjulte galakser

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues to revolutionize our understanding of the universe. In a recent breakthrough, astronomers have utilized JWST’s powerful instruments to accurately measure the distance to nearly 200 galaxies and galaxy clusters formed during the early days of the universe.

The first publicly released image from the JWST, taken on July 11, 2022, unveils a captivating deep field view that encompasses over 7,000 galaxies. This remarkable image has become a treasure trove for astronomers, eager to unravel the mysteries of galactic evolution over time.

A groundbreaking Canadian-led study stands out as the first to measure galactic distances within this image. The research team’s findings reveal massive concentrations of stars situated as far as 10 billion light-years away from Earth, offering a glimpse into the distant past. These galactic clusters present ideal targets for future studies, enabling a deeper comprehension of the evolution of galaxies and the clusters they reside in.

The JWST, equipped with powerful instruments, commenced its mission in December 2021, primarily delving into the depths of the universe to investigate transformations since the Big Bang. While tremendous progress has been made in understanding the early universe, many questions remain unanswered. Astronomers are particularly intrigued by the emergence of light, the formation of the first stars, and the formation time of the initial galaxies.

The Canadian NIRISS (Near Infra-Red Imager and Slitless Spectrograph), an instrumental component of the JWST, plays a significant role in the quest for knowledge. NIRISS excels at gathering spectra, which entails capturing light signatures from distant stars and galaxies. Through spectral analysis, astronomers can determine an object’s distance by studying the redshift phenomenon, characterized by the stretching of light towards the red end of the spectrum due to the universe’s expansion.

Lead author Gaël Noirot, a postdoctoral researcher at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, highlights the significance of NIRISS in this study. By measuring the redshifts of hundreds of galaxies simultaneously, the team was able to generate new insights into galactic distances and expand the horizons of astronomical research.

The investigation also brought forth additional discoveries. The team identified three objects with higher densities than one would expect in a single galaxy. These overdense regions may indicate the presence of three newly discovered galaxy clusters located approximately eight to 10 billion light-years away from Earth within the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster. Furthermore, the presence of the “Sparkler Galaxy” within one of these overdense regions, situated nine billion light-years away, challenges the notion of it being an isolated entity. The Sparkler Galaxy’s association with a family of galaxies has significant implications for understanding the formation of the universe’s first star clusters after the Big Bang.

Moving forward, the team plans to exploit the capabilities of the NIRISS instrument during JWST’s second year of observations. Their objective is to delve even deeper into the cosmic abyss, unveiling previously unknown galaxies, galaxy clusters, and overdensities.

The new study, shedding light on the vast cosmic landscape, has been published in the October 2023 issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

