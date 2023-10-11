Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Astronauter på den internationale rumstation sikre på trods af lækage i russisk modul

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 11, 2023
Astronauter på den internationale rumstation sikre på trods af lækage i russisk modul

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) were not in danger, despite a leakage in the Russian module. The agency observed flakes emanating from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted on the outside of the module. Russian officials have assured that the temperature at the MLM is comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods. The primary radiator on Nauka, which delivers full cooling to the module, is working normally.

NASA will continue to investigate the cause of the leak. This incident is the latest in a series of Russian equipment coolant escapes on the ISS in recent months. The previous incidents were speculated to be a result of micrometeoroid impacts, but some experts believe there may be a larger issue at hand.

Jonathan McDowell, a space analyst at Harvard-Smithsonian, mentioned that three coolant systems leaking indicates a potential systemic problem. While the astronauts on the ISS are safe, it is crucial to understand the cause of these leaks to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the space station.

kilder:
– International Space Station (NASA)
– Russian officials on Telegram

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Kvinder foretrækker fysisk styrke i kortsigtede forhold, men affiliativ humor for langsigtet succes

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Guide til sikker visning og fotografering af den ringformede solformørkelse

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Kvinder foretrækker fysisk styrke i kortsigtede forhold, men affiliativ humor for langsigtet succes

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Guide til sikker visning og fotografering af den ringformede solformørkelse

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Fluorescens bruges til at måle stressniveauer i sojabønner udsat for ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer