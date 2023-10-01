Indisk rumfartøj når skelsættende punkt på rejsen til centrum af solsystemet

India’s sun-monitoring spacecraft, Aditya-L1, has reached a significant milestone in its journey towards the center of the solar system. The spacecraft has now crossed the point where it has escaped “the sphere of Earth’s influence,” according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The Aditya-L1 mission, named after the Hindu sun deity, began its four-month journey on September 2. It carries instruments to observe the sun’s outermost layers. Currently, the spacecraft has traveled approximately 920,000 kilometers (570,000 miles), which is just over half of the total distance to its destination.

At this point in the journey, the gravitational forces of the Earth and the sun cancel each other out. This allows the spacecraft to enter a stable halo orbit around the sun. It is worth noting that this is the second time ISRO has successfully sent a spacecraft outside of the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission.

The recent achievement comes shortly after India’s lunar rover, Pragyan, failed to awaken on the moon’s surface. Despite this setback, ISRO remains optimistic, stating that the rover had already completed its intended tasks. In August, India became the first country to land a craft near the lunar south pole, making it the fourth nation to achieve a successful moon landing.

India has been making significant strides in space exploration. In 2014, it became the first Asian nation to orbit Mars, and there are plans for a crewed mission to Earth orbit in the near future. While other countries, such as the United States, European Space Agency, Japan, and China, have sent probes to the sun, if successful, ISRO’s mission will mark the first time an Asian nation orbits the sun.

