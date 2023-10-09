Den største kendte solstorm afsløret i gamle trævækstringe i de franske alper

The annual growth rings inside the ancient remains of Scots pine trees in the Southern French Alps have provided evidence of the largest-known solar storm. This storm, which occurred 14,300 years ago, would have had devastating effects on our modern technology if it happened today. The solar storm involved the sun sending a large burst of energetic particles into space. The evidence for this event was detected in the growth rings of tree remains found along the Drouzet River near the town of Gap.

During this time, Earth was in the grips of the last Ice Age, and human hunter-gatherers were struggling to survive in harsh conditions around the world. The solar storm would have been visible as a bright solar flare followed by a massive aurora in the sky. However, the people living at that time would have been unaware of the high-energy particles or the geomagnetic disturbance they were experiencing.

The energetic solar particles flooded Earth’s upper atmosphere, causing nuclear reactions and leading to a spike in radiocarbon production. This spike was absorbed into the tissue of the growing trees, resulting in a significant increase in radiocarbon levels detected in the ancient growth rings. Similar extreme solar events have been discovered in the past, with the most recent occurring in 774 and 993 AD. The Carrington Event of 1859, the largest directly observed solar storm, caused significant disruptions to telegraphs and created a bright nighttime aurora.

Solar storms of this magnitude have the potential to cause catastrophic damage to our modern society, as we heavily rely on technology. They could lead to nationwide blackouts, permanently disable satellites, and pose radiation risks to astronauts and aviation. The economic impact could be in the billions or even trillions of dollars in lost GDP.

It is still not completely understood what causes these extreme solar storms, how frequently they occur, or if they can be predicted. The question remains whether our communications, electricity grids, and satellites would be able to withstand their impacts and recover quickly or if they would fail catastrophically.

The findings of this study were corroborated by a spike in another chemical isotope found in Greenland ice-cores dating to the same year. The well-preserved state of the tree trunks and the presence of organic material indicate that they were quickly buried during the end of the last glaciation period.

