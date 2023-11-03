New Hubble Image Offers Stunning Ultraviolet Perspective of Jupiter

Newly released from the NASA Hubble Space Telescope is a captivating image that showcases the planet Jupiter in a vibrant color composite of ultraviolet wavelengths. This image coincides with the occurrence known as opposition, a phenomenon wherein Jupiter and the Sun appear on opposite sides of the sky. One prominent feature captured in this image is Jupiter’s well-known “Great Red Spot,” a massive storm that has fascinated astronomers for centuries.

While the human eye perceives the Great Red Spot as red, in this ultraviolet image it appears darker. This discrepancy arises because high-altitude haze particles within Jupiter’s atmosphere absorb light in ultraviolet wavelengths. However, the reddish, undulating polar hazes appear to absorb slightly less light due to differences in particle size, composition, or altitude.

The data utilized to create this striking ultraviolet image was derived from a Hubble proposal that aimed to investigate Jupiter’s elusive superstorm system. Scientists involved in the project plan to leverage this data to map the 3D cloud structures within Jupiter’s atmosphere, with a particular focus on deep water clouds.

Hubble’s exploration of the outer planets has a rich history, ranging from observing the impactful Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 to studying Jupiter’s tumultuous storms. With its decades-long career and unique vantage point, the telescope provides astronomers with invaluable insights into the evolution of this dynamic planet.

The ultraviolet-observing capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope enable scientists to delve into the mysteries of short, high-energy wavelengths of light that lie beyond the range of human vision. Ultraviolet light divulges captivating cosmic phenomena, including emissions from the youngest and hottest stars embedded in nearby galaxies, information about the composition, densities, and temperatures of interstellar matter, and details about the evolution of galaxies.

It is important to note that this image is a false-color representation as the human eye is unable to perceive ultraviolet light. To produce meaningful visuals, the image was assigned colors from the visible light spectrum, with each color corresponding to a different ultraviolet filter used. In this case, the assigned colors for each filter are as follows: Blue: F225W, Green: F275W, and Red: F343N.

