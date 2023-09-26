A simulated map of the Milky Way using gravitational waves has provided a glimpse into what future space-based detectors will observe. While over 90 gravitational-wave events have been detected by ground-based detectors, none of them have originated from our own Milky Way galaxy. However, our galaxy is home to ultracompact binaries, which are binary stars that have evolved to become stellar remnants. These binaries contain compact objects like white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes in tight orbits. Ground-based detectors are unable to detect the gravitational waves emitted by these binaries due to their low frequencies.

To address this limitation, several space-based gravitational-wave detectors are being developed. Among them, the European Space Agency’s Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) is at the forefront with a projected launch in the 2030s. Chinese scientists are also working on two mission concepts named TianQin and Taiji. These space-based detectors will enable the study of the Milky Way in gravitational waves, similar to how astronomers study it in other wavelengths such as X-rays and gamma rays.

A team of researchers led by Kaitlyn Szekerczes of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has simulated the intensity and frequency of gravitational waves emitted by ultracompact binaries in the Milky Way. The simulated image shows these binaries concentrated in the Milky Way’s spiral disc, extending into the galactic halo. This image provides an all-sky view of the Milky Way in gravitational waves, highlighting the potential of observing the universe in a new and unique way.

The detection of ultracompact binaries will be particularly important for gravitational-wave astronomy. Neutron stars and black holes do not emit much light, making them challenging to detect. However, ultracompact binaries should radiate brightly in gravitational waves, allowing space-based detectors like LISA to discover tens of thousands of them. Furthermore, the study of these binaries can be complemented by optical, X-ray, and gamma-ray telescopes, enabling “multi-messenger astronomy” that combines electromagnetic and gravitational-wave observations.

The simulated image of the Milky Way’s gravitational waves has been published in The Astronomical Journal, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the future of space-based gravitational-wave astronomy.

Definitioner:

– Gravitational waves: Ripples in the fabric of spacetime caused by the acceleration of massive objects.

– Ultracompact binaries: Binary star systems that have evolved into close pairs with one or both stars having become stellar remnants.

– LIGO: The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, a ground-based gravitational-wave detector.

– Virgo: A ground-based gravitational-wave detector located in Italy.

– KAGRA: A ground-based gravitational-wave detector located in Japan.

– LISA: The Laser Interferometer Space Antenna, a planned space-based gravitational-wave detector.

– TianQin: A proposed Chinese space-based gravitational-wave mission concept.

– Taiji: Another proposed Chinese space-based gravitational-wave mission concept.

kilder:

– Original article: The Astronomical Journal (June 2021)

– NASAs Goddard Space Flight Center