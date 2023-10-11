Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Undersøgelse af orbitalfasedækningen for observationer af τ Boo b

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 11, 2023
In the search for valuable information about exoplanets, studying their magnetic fields can provide insights into their interior structures, atmospheric properties, and potential habitability. Recently, there have been attempts to detect exoplanetary magnetic fields by studying their auroral radio emission. However, despite extensive searching, there have been no confirmed detections of radio emission from exoplanets.

In a recent study conducted by Turner et al. in 2021, a tentative detection of circularly polarized bursty emission from the τ Boo exoplanetary system was reported. These observations were made using LOFAR low-frequency beamformed observations. The presumed source of this emission was the exoplanet τ Boo b, which could potentially emit radio waves through the cyclotron maser mechanism.

The findings of Turner et al. indicated that the derived magnetic field of τ Boo b was in line with theoretical predictions. However, it is crucial to confirm this tentative detection as it would have significant implications for exoplanetary science. To further investigate this, a follow-up campaign was carried out in 2020 using the newly commissioned NenuFAR telescope.

Unfortunately, no bursty emission was detected in the NenuFAR observations. There are several possible explanations for this non-detection, including the original bursty signal potentially being caused by an unknown instrumental systematic. Another possibility is that the emitted radio waves from τ Boo b are simply not present during the observation period.

In conclusion, while the search for exoplanetary magnetic fields continues, the investigation into the orbital phase coverage for observations of τ Boo b provides valuable insights. Further studies and confirmations are necessary to shed more light on the complex nature of exoplanetary magnetic fields and their detection methods.

