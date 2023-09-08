Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Astronomers Discover Mysterious Cosmic Explosion

ByGabriel Botha

September 8, 2023
Astronomers Discover Mysterious Cosmic Explosion

Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery – a new type of cosmic explosion that has left them puzzled. Known as AT2022aedm, this event occurred in an old galaxy where massive stars generally do not go supernova. It displayed characteristics of a supernova but didn’t quite fit the usual profile. The researchers are referring to it as a Luminous Fast Cooler (LFC) due to its extraordinary brightness and rapid fade.

Dr. Matt Nicholl from Queen’s University Belfast expressed his astonishment, stating, “We’ve been hunting for the most powerful cosmic explosions for over a decade, and this is one of the brightest we’ve ever seen.” Unlike typical supernovae that gradually dim over time, AT2022aedm faded to less than one percent of its peak brightness within a month, essentially vanishing.

Furthermore, the event’s location adds to its unusual nature. It took place in a massive red galaxy located two billion light years away. These galaxies are expected to lack the necessary massive stars that would result in a supernova. As Dr. Shubham Srivastav also from Queen’s University Belfast pointed out, “They shouldn’t have any stars big enough to end up as a supernova.”

Considering these discrepancies, the researchers proposed an intriguing explanation – a collision between a star and a relatively smaller black hole. This collision theory aligns with the data collected, ruling out the possibility of another supernova. Dr. Nicholl elaborated, “The most plausible explanation seems to be a black hole colliding with a star.” He further suggested that the search for more Luminous Fast Coolers, especially in closer regions of the universe, could shed light on this scenario.

The researchers also discovered two additional instances of similar events in archived data, one from 2009 and another from 2020. These observations were initially unidentified and now contribute to the growing puzzle of these strange cosmic explosions.

The findings of this study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, raise further questions about the mysteries of the universe and the various celestial phenomena that continue to defy our understanding.

kilder:
– Queen’s University Belfast, “Astronomers Discover New Type of Cosmic Explosion”

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Generering af ilt på Mars og kortlægning af den røde planet: Nylige opdagelser i rumudforskning

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Mars-eksperimentet udvinder ilt og demonstrerer potentialet for menneskelig tilstedeværelse på den røde planet

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

MIT-forskere demonstrerer kontrol over kvantetilfældighed til probabilistisk beregning

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du gik glip af

Teknologier

A Colorful Day at the G20 Summit: Showcasing the Diversity of India

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

How Social Media Transformed Political Communication in India

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

Dennis Austin, Co-Creator of PowerPoint, Passes Away at 76

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheder

Spil, der muligvis forlader Xbox Game Pass i oktober 2023

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer