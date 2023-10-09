Arianespace lancerer med succes 12 satellitter i kredsløb via Vega Rocket

Arianespace successfully delivered 12 satellites into low earth orbit through a Vega rocket launch from Spaceport in French Guiana on Sunday night. The launch involved the separation of Thailand’s optical observation satellite, THEOS-2, and Taiwan’s weather satellite, Triton. Subsequently, the rocket released ten additional cubesats from customers, including the European Commission.

This launch was Arianespace’s second attempt, with the previous launch on October 6 being cancelled due to a measurement exceeding the maximum threshold during the countdown. Following the successful launch, THEOS-2, manufactured by Airbus for Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), will operate alongside THEOS-2A to provide valuable information on water resources, weather, and land for Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Triton, on the other hand, will collect wind field data over the ocean for Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration, enabling more accurate typhoon forecasts. The collected data will be shared with the global meteorology community.

Vega, which has been conducting satellite launches since 2012, is referred to as the European Space Agency’s (ESA) “small launcher.” It excels in placing medium-sized satellites in low Earth polar orbits, ideal for scientific and Earth observation missions. In comparison, Vega-C, ESA’s other launcher, is currently grounded while engineers investigate a redesign of its failed nozzle.

Among the satellites launched were three cubesats from the European Commission. One of these, Estonia’s ESTCube-2, is a shoebox-sized satellite developed by undergraduates. If successful, it will become the first in-orbit demonstration of plasma brake technology, enabling the spacecraft to maneuver and avoid space debris by utilizing a propellant-free electric sail system. This innovative braking system relies on a charged tether made up of interweaved aluminum lines, each 30 meters long and as thin as a human hair.

Definitioner:

– Cubesats: Small satellites with standardized dimensions (usually 10x10x10 cm) designed for space research and educational purposes.

– Europa-Kommissionen: Den udøvende magt i Den Europæiske Union, der er ansvarlig for forslag til lovgivning og gennemførelse af beslutninger.

– Low Earth Orbit: The region of space within approximately 2,000 kilometers above Earth’s surface where satellites orbit and where most human spaceflights take place.

– Ionosphere: The part of Earth’s upper atmosphere, from about 60 kilometers to 1,000 kilometers in altitude, where ions and free electrons exist due to solar and cosmic radiation.