Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Andreas Mogensen bliver ISS-chef og markerer en milepæl for europæiske astronauter

ByRobert Andrew

September 28, 2023
Andreas Mogensen bliver ISS-chef og markerer en milepæl for europæiske astronauter

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has taken over as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), making him the sixth European to fill this prestigious role. Mogensen assumed command on September 26, 2023, and will serve until early 2024, overseeing the crew’s activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station. As the ISS commander, Mogensen is responsible for the safety, well-being, and coordination of the crew members, while also working with ground control to oversee all activities and operations on the Space Station.

During his command, several cargo vehicles will arrive at the ISS, including the Axiom-3, which will carry ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt. This will mark the first time that two Scandinavians are in space together. Mogensen’s tenure as commander coincides with his ongoing Huginn mission, which began on August 27, 2023, when he launched as the pilot of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Andreas Mogensen’s appointment as ISS commander highlights the recognition of European astronauts and their expertise by international partners. This milestone is celebrated by ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, Daniel Neuenschwander, who commends Mogensen’s leadership and wishes him and the Expedition 70 crew a successful and memorable experience on the Space Station.

The ISS commander plays a critical role in the success of missions and the well-being of crew members aboard the space station. The commander’s responsibilities include ensuring the safety of the crew, managing and coordinating the activities of all crew members, overseeing the operation and maintenance of the station’s systems, and serving as the primary point of communication between the ISS and ground control.

Source: ESA, NASA

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Undersøgelse afslører virkningen af ​​metancykling i arktiske søer på klimaændringer

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

NASA og SpaceX fastsætter oktober-lanceringsdatoen for Psyche Mission

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Vigtigheden af ​​at administrere cookie-præferencer for en personlig online oplevelse

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Undersøgelse afslører virkningen af ​​metancykling i arktiske søer på klimaændringer

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA og SpaceX fastsætter oktober-lanceringsdatoen for Psyche Mission

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Vigtigheden af ​​at administrere cookie-præferencer for en personlig online oplevelse

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA udvider driften af ​​New Horizons-rumfartøjer til tværfaglig videnskab

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer