Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Forskere bruger "elektrisk tunge" og AI-model til at forudsige stoffers bitterhed

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 2, 2023
Forskere bruger "elektrisk tunge" og AI-model til at forudsige stoffers bitterhed

A team of researchers from University College London (UCL) has developed a method using an “electric tongue” and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the bitterness of drugs. Taste plays a crucial role in ensuring that individuals consistently take their medications, making it an essential aspect of drug development.

To assign bitterness scores to drugs, the team employed an e-tongue, which consists of taste-responsive sensors. This device measures the amount of bitter molecules adhering to a plastic sensor, simulating the human tongue, and compares it to a clear sample. The discrepancy between the two measurements indicates the theoretical bitterness level of the drug.

Using an e-tongue allows for faster and more effective drug testing compared to conducting human trials. In addition, the researchers collaborated with machine learning experts to accelerate drug development further using an AI model. By analyzing data from the e-tongue, the AI model breaks down a drug into molecular descriptors that determine taste, making it possible to predict levels of bitterness.

The researchers plan to make the model an open access tool, allowing pharmaceutical development worldwide to benefit from data on the palatability of medicines. Dr. Hend Abdelhakim from UCL Global Business School for Health emphasized the significance of taste in medicines, particularly for children and individuals with long-term illnesses.

Treatment adherence is crucial, as not taking medications as prescribed can lead to negative consequences. For example, for patients with HIV, antiretroviral medicines often have an unpleasant taste, which can be problematic when they need to be taken consistently over a lifetime. The development of the AI model not only addresses this issue but also aids in treatment adherence for other conditions, such as the appropriate use of antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance.

kilder:
– “London researchers use electric tongue to assess drug bitterness” – IANS

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Athena: Det AI-drevne brandmodelleringssystem kæmper mod buskebrande i NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

NASAs OSIRIS-REx-rumfartøj returnerer historisk asteroideprøve til Jorden

Oktober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Spektakulært billede af NGC 4654: En mellemliggende spiralgalakse i jomfruklyngen

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Athena: Det AI-drevne brandmodelleringssystem kæmper mod buskebrande i NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASAs OSIRIS-REx-rumfartøj returnerer historisk asteroideprøve til Jorden

Oktober 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Spektakulært billede af NGC 4654: En mellemliggende spiralgalakse i jomfruklyngen

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Måneudforskning gennem NASAs Artemis-program har til formål at låse op for dybe rumhemmeligheder

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer