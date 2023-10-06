Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Nyt meteorregn til at oplyse britisk himmel

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 6, 2023
Nyt meteorregn til at oplyse britisk himmel

A new meteor shower is set to illuminate the night skies over the United Kingdom in the coming days. The annual Draconid meteor shower, caused by the Earth passing through the debris of comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner, will bring shooting stars streaking across the sky.

If you are an enthusiast hoping to witness this spectacular event, make sure to turn your gaze skyward from Friday night, October 6th, to Tuesday, October 10th. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak between Sunday, October 8th, and Monday, October 9th, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The visibility of shooting stars during the meteor shower will depend on which part of the comet’s trail Earth traverses. The quantity and intensity of the meteor shower will vary, so it is recommended to choose a dark location away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. As these small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brilliant streaks of light we call shooting stars.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle, as the Draconid meteor shower illuminates the skies over the UK. It’s a fascinating reminder of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

kilder:
– Daily Star
– Royal Observatory Greenwich

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Betydningen af ​​biokemi og organisk kemi for at forstå livet

Oktober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Astronomer studerer TRAPPIST-1 b for at forstå observationer af exoplaneter

Oktober 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

NASA's Psyche Mission forbereder sig på at studere metalrig asteroide

Oktober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Betydningen af ​​biokemi og organisk kemi for at forstå livet

Oktober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Astronomer studerer TRAPPIST-1 b for at forstå observationer af exoplaneter

Oktober 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA's Psyche Mission forbereder sig på at studere metalrig asteroide

Oktober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Forskere opdager gammastråler med højeste intensitet fra Pulsar

Oktober 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer