Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Nyopdaget fossil afslører DNA-rester af gammel havskildpadde

ByRobert Andrew

September 29, 2023
Nyopdaget fossil afslører DNA-rester af gammel havskildpadde

Researchers have uncovered remnants of DNA in fossilized remains dating back 6 million years, belonging to a sea turtle closely related to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. This marks a rare discovery of genetic material in ancient vertebrate fossils. The turtle, belonging to the Lepidochelys genus, is related to the Kemp’s ridley, the world’s smallest sea turtle, and the olive ridley.

The fossil was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, and although it is partial, with only a complete carapace (shell), the presence of bone cells known as osteocytes was exquisitely preserved. Some of these osteocytes contained preserved cell nuclei that reacted to a chemical solution, indicating the presence of DNA remnants.

It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA from the fossil but were able to recognize the presence of DNA traces. DNA is highly perishable but can be preserved under the right conditions, as seen in some ancient remains, such as last year’s discovery of DNA dating back 2 million years in sediment from Greenland.

The newly discovered turtle fossil is significant as it represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus. It provides insights into the evolutionary history of this genus, which is poorly understood. The researchers did not identify the fossil by species due to its incomplete remains.

This finding adds to the growing body of evidence showing the possibility of preserving DNA remnants in ancient fossils. Further studies could potentially unlock new information about the close relatives of these ancient species and contribute to broader molecular evolutionary research.

Kilde: Reuters

Definitioner:
– DNA: The molecule that carries genetic information for an organism’s development and functioning.
– Fossil: The remains or impression of a prehistoric organism preserved in rock.
– Osteocytes: Bone cells found within bone tissue.

kilder:
– Reuters article by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Vigtigheden af ​​at administrere cookie-præferencer for en personlig online oplevelse

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

NASA udvider driften af ​​New Horizons-rumfartøjer til tværfaglig videnskab

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

NASA's Hubble fanger et fantastisk billede af linseformet galakse NGC 3156

September 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Vigtigheden af ​​at administrere cookie-præferencer for en personlig online oplevelse

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA udvider driften af ​​New Horizons-rumfartøjer til tværfaglig videnskab

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA's Hubble fanger et fantastisk billede af linseformet galakse NGC 3156

September 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Ny forskning afslører unikke strukturer af lavaverdener

September 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer