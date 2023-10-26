During a recent spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS), a cosmonaut’s visor was hit by a contaminated tether, causing an unforeseen incident. The spacewalk, which was livestreamed on NASA TV, involved a pair of cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub. While their tasks included various objectives, the highlight of the mission was to investigate a leaky radiator on the Nauka module, which had occurred earlier in the month.

Inspecting the coolant leak proved to be a challenge, as the cosmonauts initially found no signs of leakage along the connecting lines. However, upon closer examination, they discovered traces near the radiator panel joints. Further into the spacewalk, a significant blob of coolant was observed on a line at one of the radiator joints. The cosmonauts attempted to clean up the mess using towels, but it became apparent that they did not have enough.

Unfortunately, one end of a tether became soaked in the coolant and made contact with a cosmonaut’s visor. The incident prompted the pair to leave the area and proceed with the other tasks, which did not go as planned. The deployment of a nanosatellite for solar sail technology testing failed, and a synthetic radar communications system was installed but encountered issues with one of the panels.

After the spacewalk, the cosmonauts checked their spacesuits for contamination and followed the usual decontamination procedures. To ensure the safety of the crew, additional filtration systems will be used within the ISS to eliminate any remaining traces of coolant from the air.

The leak was initially detected by cameras on the ISS, and the crew confirmed it by visually inspecting a backup radiator on the Nauka module. The radiator had been delivered in 2010 on one of the final Space Shuttle missions but was only installed during a Russian spacewalk this year.

The next steps for repairing the leak are yet to be determined by mission managers. It is clear that both Kononenko and Chub successfully identified and isolated the leak, but the extent of further work required remains uncertain. Fortunately, the primary coolant loop remains unaffected, ensuring the crew’s safety during this unforeseen incident.

FAQ:

Q: How did the incident occur during the spacewalk?

A: The cosmonauts’ tether, soaked in coolant, struck one of the cosmonaut’s visor accidentally.

Q: What tasks did the cosmonauts have during the spacewalk?

A: The primary task was to investigate and isolate a coolant leak from a radiator on the Nauka module. They also attempted to deploy a nanosatellite for solar sail testing and install a synthetic radar communications system.

Q: Was there any danger to the crew?

A: The primary coolant loop remained unaffected, and the crew was not in any immediate danger. Safety protocols were followed to mitigate any potential risks associated with the coolant leak.