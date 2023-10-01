Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

NASA gennemfører afgørende vindtunneltests for Mars Ascent Vehicle

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 1, 2023
NASA gennemfører afgørende vindtunneltests for Mars Ascent Vehicle

NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) team has recently completed crucial wind tunnel tests at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. These tests are a significant milestone in the joint effort between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to return Martian samples to Earth in the early 2030s.

The wind tunnel testing took place at a facility that has been a critical part of NASA missions since the Apollo program. The MAV team tested scale models of the vehicle at multiple angles to understand how the airflow would affect its structure. This information is crucial in designing a vehicle that can safely launch from the surface of Mars.

The MAV is a key component of the Mars Sample Return campaign, which aims to bring scientifically selected samples from Mars back to Earth for study. The samples, currently being collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover, have the potential to provide insights into Mars’ ancient history and the possibility of microbial life.

Once the samples are loaded into the MAV, it will launch from Mars into orbit around the planet. The Earth Return Orbiter, developed by ESA, will then capture the sample container and bring it back to Earth.

The completion of these wind tunnel tests brings us one step closer to the ambitious goal of returning Martian samples to Earth. This collaboration between NASA and ESA represents a significant milestone in our exploration of Mars and our understanding of its history and potential for life.

Kilder: NASA, ESA

Definitioner:

  • Mars: Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and is known as the “Red Planet” due to its reddish appearance. It is a dusty, cold desert world with a thin atmosphere.
  • NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is a U.S. government agency responsible for space exploration and research.
  • ESA: The European Space Agency is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space.
  • Mars Sample Return: The Mars Sample Return campaign aims to bring scientifically selected samples from Mars back to Earth for study.
  • Perseverance rover: NASA’s Perseverance rover is currently exploring Mars and collecting samples for future return to Earth.

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Spændende dinosaurer, der starter med bogstavet 'N'

Oktober 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Videnskab

"Freedom of Design" i Molecular Structures: A Data Driven Approach

Oktober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

South African Farmer Discovers Rare Meteorite Fragments

Oktober 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Spændende dinosaurer, der starter med bogstavet 'N'

Oktober 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

"Freedom of Design" i Molecular Structures: A Data Driven Approach

Oktober 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

South African Farmer Discovers Rare Meteorite Fragments

Oktober 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Spændinger stiger i bevidsthedsforskning, efterhånden som over 100 forskere kritiserer integreret informationsteori

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer